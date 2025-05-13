Odisha to enrol more cadets to strengthen NCC

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon youths to volunteer for the state’s civil defence wing, the Higher Education department has plans to increase the NCC enrolment in public colleges and universities.

The Odisha NCC Directorate currently has an approximate strength of 63,149 cadets, primarily drawn from educational institutions. According to reports, DG, NCC Lt Gen Gurbir Pal Singh during his visit to Odisha this year had revealed plans for expansion of NCC by another 12,618 cadets. Official sources said the state unit has now planned to expand it further by 20,000 cadets.

Currently, the state NCC is deficient by five per cent of the authorised enrolment and to meet the deficiency, the vice-chancellors of all public universities have been asked to assist in improving the enrolment.

Officials said the Higher Education department has proposed to form a club comprising a lawyer, an activist, a psychologist, among others, who would visit higher educational institutions in aspirational districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur to give pep talks or motivational talks to students and encourage them to join NCC. This apart, vice-chancellors have been asked to direct colleges affiliated to them to allow NCC to conduct camps for cadets. NCC conducts 88 camps from April to December.