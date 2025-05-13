Reduction in forest cover and mining turn Talcher into a boiling cauldron

ANGUL: Extreme heat has gripped Talcher industrial area with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for the last three consecutive days.

Daily life has been disrupted across the coal belt due to abnormal rise in temperature. Several factors contribute to the current environment including, open cast coal mining operations, depletion of forest cover, coal fire in mines and plying of thousands of coal-carrying vehicles in and around the mines.

The vehicles emit huge dust and heat during transportation and there is no provision to sprinkle water in these areas to contain pollution. Additionally, in coal mines, exposure of coal seam absorbs heat in day time and releases it in the evening which provides a warm atmosphere all around.

Convener of Talcher-Angul Banchao Andolan (TABA), Jagadananda Pradhan criticised the government’s inaction as residents struggle with extreme heat, dust pollution, and water shortages. He expressed concern over the excess heat in Talcher during summer season due to coal mine activities, and demanded comprehensive measures to contain the heat and provide relief to the population.

Sub-collector Samir Jena said all industries in the area have been asked to take proper steps to contain the excess heat wave conditions. The sub divisional administration has geared up its machineries to tackle the situation, he added.