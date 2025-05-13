Rourkela Steel Plant sets Rs 361 crore profit target in 2025-26 fiscal

ROURKELA: Treading cautiously after reportedly surviving a scare of major loss in 2024-25 financial year, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has set a moderate profit before tax (PBT) target of Rs 361 crore for 2025-26.

In 2024-25, RSP had projected a PBT target of Rs 1,008 crore but ended up suffering heavily due to the adverse steel market conditions. While RSP’s production was at the peak, it suffered from drastic drop in net sales realisation (NSR) of its products due to cheaper availability of imported steel in the domestic market.

Reliable sources in the RSP said in the first nine months of 2024-25 (April to December 2024), the blue chip unit of SAIL had incurred a loss of around Rs 145 crore. With improvement in performance in Quarter 4 (January to March 2025), RSP managed to thwart the fear of major loss. Pending declaration of audited figure, the plant may at best end up with net profit of barely Rs 10 crore or slightly more, they said.

According to the annual business plan (ABP) for 2025-26, RSP’s budget 2025-26 envisages PBT figure of Rs 361 crore from projected total revenue of Rs 22,998 crore.