Two new Belgian Malinois at Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: To enhance conservation and prevent entry of poachers, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities have added two new dogs to its squad.

The dogs, Nanta and Annika, arrived on Sunday. They are kept at Pithabata wildlife range under the STR’s south wildlife division where special staff is taking care of them.

Talking to this paper, Deputy director of STR’s south wildlife division, Samrat Gowda said the dogs belong to Belgian Shepherd Malinois breed. The male, Nanta and Annika, the female, are below one year in age. They completed their training from Secunderabad in Telangana. Cost for the procurement of the two dogs was borne by the Forest department.

Nanta has been specifically trained in tracking, making his skill at following suspects or suspicious activities while Annika is highly skilled in detecting ivory, tiger skins and animal remains or wildlife contraband. They will be deployed in vulnerable locations inside the STR very soon, added Gowda.

Previously seven dogs including three males were deployed in the STR and it gave positive response towards security measures. Two German Shepherds named Drona and Maya joined in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Two Belgian Shepherd dogs named Leo and Khairi joined in 2024. Honey, a German Shepherd joined in 2024 while another named Chank joined in 2025.