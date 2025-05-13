Youth in Jajpur loses Rs 91 lakh in online games

JAJPUR: A youth of Jajpur town on Monday lodged a complaint with Cyber police alleging that an online gaming platform cheated him of Rs 91 lakh.

The victim, Dhirendra Kumar Patnaik of Bidyadharpur village within Jajpur Town police limits, said he lost the amount by playing online games on a platform called Daman. A couple of months back, he started playing with Rs 500 and won extra money out of it. As he started to earn money, his greed grew. Gradually, he invested more money in the online games.

Hoping for a big return, Dhirendra reportedly invested the sale proceeds of his 36 decimal land, 400 gram gold jewellery, Rs 10 lakh from his personal savings and borrowed money of Rs 10 lakh in the online games. However, he lost everything and realised that he was cheated.

Dhirendra has also lodged a complaint with Jajpur Town police station in this connection.