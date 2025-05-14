21 Pakistani crew barred from disembarking crude oil tanker at Odisha's Paradip port

PARADIP: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, security agencies have barred 21 Pakistani crew members from disembarking a crude oil tanker that arrived at Paradip Port on Wednesday.

Hong Kong-flagged crude oil tanker MT Siren II, carrying 1,96,580 tonne of crude oil, docked at the single point mooring (SPM) terminal of the port during the wee hours. Its crew includes 25 members – 21 from Pakistan, two from India, and one each from Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Sources said the Pakistani crew has been restricted from disembarking for security reasons. Prior to their arrival, the Immigration department had alerted CISF, Indian Coast Guard, Marine police, and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad to tighten security measures.

After the vessel's arrival, the Immigration department directed all Pakistani crew members to deposit their passports and visas with the office concerned. The documents will be returned after completion of crude oil unloading operations at the SPM terminal.