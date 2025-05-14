92 per cent CBSE students clear Class X in Odisha, Class XII success rate 79 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Over 92 per cent students from Odisha cleared the CBSE Class X exams, while around 79 per cent students cracked the Class XII exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar region comprising three states, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.64 in Class X and 83.64 in Class XII, marginally up from last year’s 92.03 per cent and 83.34 per cent respectively. The pass percentage of the region, however, was little less compared to the national average that stood at 93.66 for Class X and 88.39 for Class XII.

Girls outperformed boys in the both the exams in Odisha this year. As per CBSE data, the pass percentage of girls and boys stood 93.34 per cent and 91.57 per cent, respectively for Class X and 80.77 per cent and 77.05 per cent, respectively for Class XII in the state.

In Odisha, a total 60,315 students, including 31,893 boys and 28,422 girls, from 727 schools appeared the Class X Board exam across 250 centres this year, out of whom 55,734, which include 29,206 boys and 26,528 girls, secured pass marks, with an overall pass percentage of 92.40 per cent.

Similarly, a total 40,728 students, 22,228 boys and 18,500 girls, from 505 schools appeared the Class XII Board exam in 240 centres across the state this year, in which 32,070 students, 17,172 boys and 14,943 girls, secured pass marks. The overall pass percentage of the state in Class XII stood at 78.74 per cent, which is 2.11 pc less than the previous year.

The Board clarified that no merit list has been prepared and declared for the exams to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the top 0.1 per cent of the students who have secured highest marks in the subjects will be provided merit certificate in their respective digi-locker accounts.