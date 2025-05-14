Jawan returns to duty in the borders, wife dies in VIMSAR after childbirth

SAMBALPUR: The wife of a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who was urgently called back to duty amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan just a day after the birth of their daughter, passed away while undergoing treatment for post-delivery complications at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Monday night.

According to doctors, Lipi Gond (24) succumbed to multiple organ failure. She lost her consciousness shortly after giving birth on April 28 and was on a ventilator after her kidneys began to fail. The 15-day-old baby girl is currently with her paternal family in Jharsuguda district awaiting the arrival of her father Debaraj Gond to perform the last rites.

After the tragic news spread, a pall of gloom descended on the region. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who was scheduled to meet Lipi on Tuesday, condoled her death. He said Lipi was shifted to VIMSAR after much delay. After being informed about her condition two days ago, he took up the matter with VIMSAR authorities, health officials and the Jharsuguda collector to ensure that she received the best possible treatment.