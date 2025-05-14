Jawan returns to duty in the borders, wife dies in VIMSAR after childbirth

SAMBALPUR: The wife of a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who was urgently called back to duty amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan just a day after the birth of their daughter, passed away while undergoing treatment for post-delivery complications at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Monday night.
According to doctors, Lipi Gond (24) succumbed to multiple organ failure. She lost her consciousness shortly after giving birth on April 28 and was on a ventilator after her kidneys began to fail. The 15-day-old baby girl is currently with her paternal family in Jharsuguda district awaiting the arrival of her father Debaraj Gond to perform the last rites.
After the tragic news spread, a pall of gloom descended on the region. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who was scheduled to meet Lipi on Tuesday, condoled her death. He said Lipi was shifted to VIMSAR after much delay. After being informed about her condition two days ago, he took up the matter with VIMSAR authorities, health officials and the Jharsuguda collector to ensure that she received the best possible treatment.
“An air ambulance was arranged to transfer her to Bhubaneswar for better treatment, but her condition was not stable, and she eventually succumbed last night. We are making all necessary arrangements to bring back the jawan. The district collector has arranged for his travel, and we expect him to reach Jharsuguda tonight to attend his wife’s funeral,” he added.
Former minister and BJD president of Sambalpur unit Rohit Pujari also expressed sorrow over Lipi’s death and said, “It is heartbreaking that the woman passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital while her husband was protecting the nation. Despite personal hardship, Debaraj continued his duty towards the nation, which is truly commendable.”
Debaraj, a native of Tengnamal village in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district, is posted along the India-Bhutan border in Arunachal Pradesh. He married Lipi in 2023 and had returned home for the birth of their first child on April 18. Lipi gave birth to a baby girl through C-section at a government hospital in Jharsuguda on April 28.
The next day, Lipi experienced breathing difficulties and was referred to VIMSAR where she was admitted to the ICU and remained unconscious. Debaraj took care of their newborn at a rented place near VIMSAR till May 11 when he was called back to duty after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement with India.