Low-cost counter-drone system ‘Bhargavastra’ proves lethal in test off Gopalpur coast, Odisha

Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), the Bhargavastra system uses micro rockets to eliminate drone targets. According to SDAL, three trials were conducted in the presence of senior Indian Army officials, two involving single rocket launches and one featuring a salvo of two rockets fired within two seconds. All four rockets met the required launch parameters, validating the system’s effectiveness.

“The Bhargavastra system uses micro rockets to eliminate drone targets and is designed to respond swiftly to large-scale drone threats. The performance of the mini rockets used in this counter-drone system was excellent. It is a strategic leap in counter-drone warfare,” SDAL sources said.

The tests came days after a major military standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. During the face-off, Pakistan reportedly launched a massive drone offensive targeting Indian military assets. However, India’s air defence systems swiftly neutralised the aerial threat, preventing large-scale damage.

With the successful demonstration of Bhargavastra, India is reinforcing its preparedness against future aerial incursions, particularly from hostile neighbours.