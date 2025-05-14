Man hacks to death three of his wife’s brothers after drunken brawl in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly hacked three of his wife’s brothers to death after a drunken fight went horribly wrong in Silieru village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh late on Monday.

The victims were identified as Raju Khemudu (45), Kunja Khemudu (43) and Krishna Khemudu (42). Two of them belonged to Kupaguda village in Chitrakonda police limits of Malkangiri while another lived in Nabarangpur.

Sources said the siblings were attacked in their sleep by the accused, Ghenu Hantal. Two of them died at the spot, while the third perished during treatment in a hospital at Vishakhapatnam. The accused is currently absconding.

Police source said, the brothers had been to their sister’s place in Silieru to attend cremation rituals of a relative. After the cremation was over, the three and Ghenu consumed alcohol. However, they soon picked up a contentious debate which led to heated exchanges between the siblings and their brother-in-law all of whom were apparently drunk.

Later in the evening, the Khemudu brothers went to sleep but Ghenu was nursing a grudge and attacked them with a sharp weapon while they were deep in slumber. The brutal assault resulted in the death of Kunja and Krishna at the spot. Locals and relatives rushed all of the three to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. Kunja and Krishna were declared brought dead, while Raju succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Sources in Chitrakonda police said, Kunja was a resident of Indravati village in Nabarangpur district where he lived with his wife and two sons. Raju belonged to Kupaguda and is survived by his wife, two sons and as many daughters. Krishna too lived in the same village with his family.

The grief stricken family members have demanded stern action against the guilty for the heinous crime.

Chitrakonda IIC Jaynarayan Khandei said since the incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, exact details were not available. However, Khandei said he has been informed that the accused is on the run after committing the crime.