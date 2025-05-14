Odisha: Carrying explosives on bike proves fatal; two killed, one hurt

JAJPUR: Two fishermen were killed while another suffered critical injuries after the explosives they were carrying on a motorcycle reportedly went off near Kunjia market in Chhatia Bazaar within Bayree police limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rama Pingua of Khaira Mundasahi and Mantu Patra of Chanditala under Badachana block. The injured is Nepali Purty of Khaira Mundasahi.

Police sources said Rama, Mantu and Nepali, all in their late thirties, were friends. The trio reportedly used to catch fish from water bodies with explosives.

They were travelling on a bike to catch fish when the explosives they were carrying accidentally went off near Kunjia market at around 4.30 pm.

While Rama and Mantu were killed instantly, Nepali suffered grievous injuries in the incident. Hearing the loud sound, locals rushed to the spot and recovered the mutilated bodies of Rama and Mantu. Nepali was found lying a few feet away from the spot with critical injuries. Their damaged motorcycle was also found near the site.

On being informed, Bayree police reached the spot and rushed Nepali to Badachana community health centre. He was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was critical.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident with the help of a scientific team. Locals suspect that the bikers were carrying explosive items with them to catch fish from a water body and those went off accidentally leading to the mishap.

Police said a probe is underway to determine the exact circumstances which led to the explosion. “A case has been registered in this connection. We are trying to ascertain the motive of the bikers in carrying the explosive items,” said an officer of Bayree police station.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves in the area.