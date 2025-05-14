Odisha CM announces Rs 1.8 crore for Sital Sasthi Yatra

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha government’s announcement of a financial grant of Rs 1.8 crore for Sital Sasthi Yatra has brought cheer to the people of Sambalpur.

The assistance, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday, aims to preserve and promote Odia culture, heritage and traditional festivals. The fund will be distributed among 21 committees involved in organising the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Sambalpur city and nearby regions.

On Tuesday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the arrangements for Sital Sasthi Yatra which will commence from May 31. Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Pujari said considering the prevailing heatwave conditions, it is essential to ensure adequate facilities to help people beat the heat.

“I have suggested involving voluntary organisations to efficiently manage the crowd. Moreover, uninterrupted power and drinking water supply will be ensured throughout the festival.”

He further said 12 medical teams including doctors from VIMSAR, Burla would be deployed across key locations in Sambalpur city during the festival. Additionally, police have been instructed to remain vigilant and prevent any criminal activity during the celebrations.

Among others, revenue divisional commissioner (North) Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, SP Mukesh Bhamoo and SMC commissioner Vedbhushan attended the meeting.