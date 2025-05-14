Odisha CM pledges Rs 10,000 crore investment in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 420 crore in Mayurbhanj district and announced the establishment of a Plus Two college at Bisoi block headquarters.

Addressing a public meeting at Bisoi mini stadium on the second day of his tour to the district, the chief minister said these projects mark a new chapter in Mayurbhanj’s development journey and will bring about a new wave of economic growth in areas like Rairangpur, Kusumi, Bijatala, Bahalda, Jamda and Tiring.

With the active support of the Central government, the state is poised for significant growth in industrialisation. The government aims to establish industries in every district and Mayurbhanj is set to benefit from this initiative with numerous industrial projects planned for the future, said Majhi.

The chief minister further said Rs 10,000 crore worth of industrial investments are expected in Mayurbhanj. This industrial growth will boost the district’s development, creating ample job opportunities for the local population.

He said the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people through proper actions. It has prepared 36 key programmes to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha by 2036. Dubbing these initiatives as “36 for 36”, he said the focus would be on quality and accessible education, enhanced health services, promotion of industrial growth and development and upgradation of roads, electricity and transportation infrastructure.

The goal is to ensure that every citizen, especially those in the last mile, has access to basic amenities like clean water, quality healthcare, reliable electricity and efficient transportation. This vision aims to transform Odisha into a thriving state where all residents can benefit from these advancements.

The chief minister said the mini stadium in Bisoi will be named after freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik and his statue will be installed there.

On the occasion, Majhi inaugurated 133 projects worth over Rs 328 crore and laid foundation stones for 52 projects worth over Rs 91 crore. These projects include rural drinking water supply, mega pipe water supply, school infrastructure development, banking facilities, healthcare centres and tribal cultural centres.

He also distributed various forms of financial assistance to families who have lost their bread earners, marriage incentives to daughters of labourers and Rs 10 lakh aid each to women self-help groups for economic activities.