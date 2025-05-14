Prof Mihir Mishra appointed member of OPSC; OSSC secures full strength

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday appointed Prof Mihir Prasad Mishra, principal of SCS (Autonomous) College, Puri, as member, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and three others as members of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

With the appointment of Mishra, OPSC will now have three members leaving two posts vacant. The commission is a six-member body including chairman. Retired IPS officer Arun Sarangi is the current chairman and the two other members are Sarita Supakar and Shyama Bhakta Mishra. A notification issued by the General Administration department said Prof Mishra will have a term of six years from the date he joins office or until he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Director, Census Operations, Udaya Narayan Das, retired IAS officer Sudhakar Burgi and former professor in department of English of Berhampur University Shruti Das have been appointed as members of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.