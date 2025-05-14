Two killed, 12 injured as van turns turtle in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Two persons including a minor were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a pickup van overturned near Kaliagoda within Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The deceased are Chandrama Gouda (30) and Badal Gouda (16), both of Baghalingi village.

Sources said at around 9 am, 15 villagers of Baghalingi boarded the pickup van to attend a feast at a shrine in Sanaborosing village. On way, the van driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle near Kaliagoda. Subsequently, the van hit a culvert and turned turtle.

Locals rushed the injured passengers to Bhanjanagar hospital. However, doctors declared Chandrama and Badal brought dead. Later, eight of the 12 injured were shifted to MKCG MCH after their condition worsened.