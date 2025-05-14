Woman, child electrocuted to death in Odisha's Bansapal

KENOJHAR: In a bizarre, yet tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died after they came in contact with a live electricity line in Bansapal on Tuesday.

Police said Sampal Mahakud was trying to save her mother-in-law when the chain of incidents took place.

As per the report filed by Soumya Ranjan Behera, his mother Shantilata was drying clothes in the morning when she came in contact with a live wire. She screamed for help and Sampal came to pull her away, only to be electrocuted. However, more tragedy was to unfold. As Soumya’s son saw his mother in distress, the clueless kid touched her and was hit by the power supply. The mother-son duo was critically injured and taken to Bansapal CHC along with Shantilata. However, the kid was declared dead while Sampal was rushed to Dharanidhar MCH where she succumbed.

Soumya’s mother is battling for life at the district headquarters hospital.