Bharat Biotech chairman meets Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Dr Ella and his team discussed the company’s future expansion plans and Odisha’s growing role in the vaccine manufacturing sector.

Sapigen Biologix Private Limited, a subsidiary of Biovet Pvt Ltd promoted by Dr Ella, has already established a major vaccine manufacturing facility at the Biotech Park in Andharua on the outskirts of the city. Set up with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to produce more than 10 types of vaccines targeting critical diseases such as polio, cholera, and malaria.

The plant is spread over 10 acre and considered as one of the largest vaccine manufacturing units in the country. It has an impressive annual production capacity of eight billion vaccine doses.

The team discussed with the chief minister about the strategic partnership between the state and the biotechnology sector to boost healthcare infrastructure and generate employment.

Sapigen Biologix is set to generate 2,000 direct and over 1,500 indirect employment opportunities in the state playing a pivotal role in nurturing local talent and boosting the region’s economy. Majhi assured them all support from the state government to make Odisha a global vaccine production hub.