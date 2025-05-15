BJEM registers 100 per cent pass rate in class XII exams

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium (BJEM) School, both science and commerce, have excelled in Class XII board exams, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

While the school has logged a 100 per cent pass rate, of the 156 students who appeared in the science stream, 12 secured 90 per cent and above.

The school’s topper in science, Priyanshu Nanda secured 97 per cent, followed by Sneha Das and Aisha Panda 93.8 per cent each, and Ayushi Sarangi 93 per cent. Commerce students too, have passed with flying colours with topper Aditi Mohanty securing 95.4 per cent, Debansi Sahu 94.6 per cent and Padmaja Das 94 per cent.

Around 17 students secured 90 per cent and above marks in aggregate. School’s chairman Raghunath Mishra, manager PK Jena, managing committee members, principal and vice-principal congratulated the students for their success and thanked the teachers and staff for their sincere efforts.

Meanwhile, in CBSE Class X exams, BJEM’s Somesh Pradhan topped in the state by scoring an impressive 498 (99.6 pc) out of 500 marks. He attributed his success to the guidance of his school teachers, parents and his priority to self study.