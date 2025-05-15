DIG starts probe into SDPO’s charges against Odisha's Balasore SP

BALASORE: DIG (Eastern Range) Satyajit Naik on Wednesday started probe into the allegations of mental harassment levelled by Jaleswar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Brajamohan Pradhan against Balasore SP Raj Prasad.

Pradhan, a native of Kandhamal district, had lodged a complaint against the SP with Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania around three days back. Following the DGP’s instruction, DIG Naik met Pradhan, who has been admitted to Jaleswar community health centre due to high blood pressure, and interacted with him for nearly two hours in the afternoon.

In his complaint, Pradhan claimed that SP Prasad threatened him with transfer, suspension and even arrest in the last three to four months. The SP also misbehaved with him at public places, the video clips of which were in possession of the SDPO. Pradhan claimed he also has audio call records of the SP threatening him and appealed to the DGP for justice, stating that he would otherwise be driven to suicide.

DIG Naik said he held discussions with Pradhan to understand the situation better and explore a resolution. Further investigation is underway and he will submit the inquiry report to the DGP soon.

The Balasore SP didn’t respond to repeated calls for his comments on the issue.