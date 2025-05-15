NGT calls for ATR from OSPCB on legacy waste in Bargarh town by May 20

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to submit an action taken report (ATR) by May 20, after the latter filed an affidavit indicating status of compliance of the March 23, 2023 order on legacy wastes left dumped for the past 10 to 15 years in Bargarh town.

Member secretary, OSPCB Uma Nanduri filed the affidavit along with the report of latest inspection conducted at the legacy waste dump site on March 21, 2025.

The report stated that only about 20,000 metric tonne of the legacy waste had been bio-mined out of around 51,476 metric tonne from the dumping site. “As ordered by the NGT, the dump site is secured by a boundary wall of approximately 15 feet height on all sides,” it added.

The Tribunal had directed the Bargarh Municipality to ensure complete treatment of legacy waste through bio-mining/micro composting centres/material recovery facilities by December 31, 2023.

“On the day of the visit it was observed that the un-segregated municipal solid waste was being dumped haphazardly on the banks of Jeera river at various locations. It was also observed that the untreated urban waste water was being discharged directly into Jeera river at various points,” the inspection report said.