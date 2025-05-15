Odisha CM Majhi flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra,’ hails armed forces for their courage

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday flagged off the Tiranga Yatra here to pay respect to the Indian armed forces for their courage and determination during Operation Sindoor. The anti-terrorism operation was launched to avenge the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The chief minister also flagged off a motorcycle rally from Kalinga Stadium to Raj Bhavan. Wearing a helmet, Majhi rode pillion on a motorbike driven by Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The rally saw participation from elected representatives, police personnel, security forces and citizens as they toured the city carrying the national flag and chanting ‘Vande Mataram’. Majhi said the Tiranga Yatra will further strengthen the nation’s resolve to fight against terrorism. “When Indians unite under the national flag, transcending differences of caste, religion or creed, no force can prevail against them. The Tricolor serves as a powerful reminder of the nation’s commitment, struggle, sacrifice and spirit of selflessness,” he added.

Recalling his participation in the Tiranga Yatra on August 14 last year and the unprecedented enthusiasm among the people, Majhi said he witnessed a similar excitement among the masses this time too. “The success of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the determination of our mothers and sisters,” he said further stating that the armed forces upheld the dignity of sindoor. The chief minister further assured that all Indians are safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who believes in strengthening the nation to ensure peace and security for the citizens.

“When necessary, power demonstration becomes essential, and PM Modi has demonstrated this through Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Referencing to Modi’s firm stance that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail, Majhi said it is a message that resonates globally. He asserted that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond appropriately to any challenge posed by adversaries.

Among others, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida participated in the rally.