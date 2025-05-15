Odisha's Gajapati man poisons two children, self, and dies

BERHAMPUR; A man, reportedly under stress after death of his wife, poisoned his two children before ending his life at Odia Sahi in Gajapati’s Paralakhemundi on Wednesday.

Police said while Subhasis Panigarhi (40) died after consuming poison, his two eight-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter are battling for their life in the hospital.

Sources said Subhasis had lunch with his children at home. After sometime, the three started screaming in pain. On hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their house and found them lying on the floor. The trio was taken to the district headquarters hospital where Subhasis died during treatment. Later, both his children were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as their condition was critical.

Though the exact reason behind Subhasis taking the drastic step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he was under severe mental pressure following the death of his wife Swetamanjari on March 21 this year. Police said the deceased’s body was seized for postmortem and further investigation is underway.