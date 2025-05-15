Paddy purchase starts amid token concerns in Bargarh, Odisha

BARGARH: Amid discontentment among farmers over alleged irregularities in token distribution, the rabi paddy procurement commenced in all the blocks of Bargarh district on Wednesday.

Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal said paddy procurement commenced across 189 mandis in 12 blocks of the district simultaneously. The district-level inaugural programme was held at three mandis. Adequate measures have been put in place in view of the scorching summer as well as to ensure that farmers sell their paddy without any exploitation.

“We are also aware of the loss incurred by farmers due to nor’westers. A report has already been sent to the Revenue department after loss estimation. If further crop damage claims come up, we will address it,” he added.

On the other hand, farmers of several blocks raised concerns over discrepancies in distribution of tokens. Many reported that despite proper registration and document submission, the tokens received were significantly lower than expected. They blamed inaccurate satellite surveys for the discrepancies, which left farmers affected by crop losses due to pest attacks and nor’westers in a financial distress.