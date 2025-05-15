Probe ordered into ‘twin error’ in ultrasound report in Odisha

BALASORE: A woman whose ultrasound scans revealed that she was pregnant with twins, gave birth to a single baby at Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Tuesday.

With the woman’s family members alleging foul play, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Balsaore Dr Gopinath Parida on Wednesday ordered a probe into the incident.

The woman’s husband Kanhu Charan Pal of Makidia village within Raibania police limits said he conducted ultrasound test of his wife in a private nursing home at ITI chowk in Balasore town. The scan report revealed that she was pregnant with two babies.

Subsequently, she went into labour and was admitted to the DHH. Before being taken to the delivery room on Tuesday, an ultrasound scan was conducted at the DHH. The scan report also confirmed that there were two foetuses in the womb.

But after delivery, the doctors informed Pal that his wife gave birth to a single baby. Shocked, Pal and his family members questioned the whereabouts of the other baby and created a ruckus on the hospital premises.

The CDMO said he has asked health officers to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Those responsible for the wrong ultrasound test results would face strict action.