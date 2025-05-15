SEBCs in Odisha to get 11.25 per cent reservation in higher education

BHUBANESWAR: Delivering historic justice to a vast majority of people belonging to other backward classes (OBCs), Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide 11.25 per cent reservation in state’s higher secondary and higher education institutions (HEIs) to students from the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC).

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that the reservation for SEBC category students will be implemented from the current academic year 2025-26, in state public universities, government and government-aided higher education institutions.

The reservation policy will apply to different courses under School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, and Sports and Youth Services departments, he said.

The SEBC students will enjoy reservation in higher secondary (+2) courses, teacher training and vocational education programmes of School and Mass Education department, undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, teacher education, law courses (LLB/integrated law) of Higher Education department, bachelor’s degree in performing arts of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department and bachelor’s in physical education (BPEd) as well as master in physical education (MPEd) under Sports and Youth Services department.