Coverage of central schemes only 3 per cent in Cuttack: Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati

CUTTACK: Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday called upon the officials of the Cuttack administration and public representatives to work in coordination to ensure the successful implementation of various development and social welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of the schemes in the district during a meeting at the collectorate here, the Governor emphasised on creating awareness among people about the schemes and how they can avail their benefits.

Kambhampati also held discussion with the bank officials to know if they were providing loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and directed them to create awareness among the people about the various insurance schemes of the government like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde and DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, the Governor stated that the implementation of welfare schemes of the central government in the district was only three per cent. “The objective is to achieve 100 per cent scheme implementation. There is a manpower shortage in the police department, Health department and the Jal Jeevan Mission which needs to be addressed to achieve 100 pc scheme implementation,” he added.

“People are not even aware about the popular insurance schemes of the Government of India like PMSBY which is available for poor people at Rs 20 premium per annum insuring life against accident, and PMJJBY, a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. Hence, there is a need to create awareness among the people about these schemes,” the Governor said.

In the afternoon, he held discussions with the citizens’ committee, peace committee and members of Bar associations at the Special Circuit House here regarding the improvement and overall development work in the city. The Governor also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana at the Maritime Museum. He visited the homes of Pushpalata Sasmal of Gopalsahi in Bidanasi area, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and Maina Sahu of Sana Munduli, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).