JSP holds Tiranga Yatra to celebrate success of Operation Sindoor

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: The Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) on Thursday organised a grand Tiranga Yatra at its Angul plant to celebrate the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, a historic and strategic mission that showcased the exceptional professionalism, discipline, and courage of the Indian armed forces.

The Yatra began from the JSP Angul township and concluded at its monumental flagpole. Kurukshetra MP and JSP chairperson Naveen Jindal, who led the Yatra, announced that all JSP employees will contribute their one-day salary, totalling to around `5 crore, for the welfare of the families of martyrs and civilians. Operation Sindoor has greatly boosted the country’s confidence, he added.

“We are all grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the armed forces. Our self-confidence has risen tremendously. Our brave soldiers have responded valiantly, and we are very proud of them,” he said adding, no terrorist can ever attack innocent citizens again.

Thousands of employees, their families, stakeholders, and local residents participated in the Yatra with fervent patriotism, waving the Indian National Flag and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’

JSP officials said Operation Sindoor has become a defining moment in India’s modern military history and a symbol of the unprecedented solidarity of the country’s citizens for the cause.