NIT-Rourkela team designs ECG lead system to diagnose abnormal heart rhythms

ROURKELA: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed an effective upgrade to Electrocardiography (ECG), one of the most commonly used techniques to monitor heart activity.

The NIT-R research team has designed a novel lead placement system called the Atrial Lead System (ALS) which helps easily detect subtle electrical signals from the upper chambers of the heart, which are often too indistinct to be seen clearly in regular ECGs. These signals play a key role in identifying abnormal heart rhythms that can result in serious conditions such as atrial fibrillation leading to an increased risk of stroke.

The ALS is compatible with ECG machines, enabling hospitals and clinics to upgrade the existing equipment at no additional cost.

Assistant professor in the department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, NIT-R J Sivaraman said irregular heart rhythms, or atrial arrhythmias, are responsible for a large number of cardiac-related deaths around the world. Irregular rhythms in the heart’s upper chambers are common, especially in patients undergoing treatment. Identifying these arrhythmias in early state can help doctors begin timely treatment and prevent complications.

An ECG records the electrical activity of the heart using electrodes placed on the body. In an ECG, doctors check the ‘P-wave’, which reflects the electrical activity in the upper chambers of the heart. However, P-waves are often small and easily lost in background noise or obscured by stronger signals from other parts of the heart. As a result, detecting atrial arrhythmias can sometimes be difficult, particularly in busy clinical settings or with low-cost monitoring equipment.