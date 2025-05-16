NIT-Rourkela team designs ECG lead system to diagnose abnormal heart rhythms

ROURKELA: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed an effective upgrade to Electrocardiography (ECG), one of the most commonly used techniques to monitor heart activity.
The NIT-R research team has designed a novel lead placement system called the Atrial Lead System (ALS) which helps easily detect subtle electrical signals from the upper chambers of the heart, which are often too indistinct to be seen clearly in regular ECGs. These signals play a key role in identifying abnormal heart rhythms that can result in serious conditions such as atrial fibrillation leading to an increased risk of stroke.
The ALS is compatible with ECG machines, enabling hospitals and clinics to upgrade the existing equipment at no additional cost.
Assistant professor in the department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, NIT-R J Sivaraman said irregular heart rhythms, or atrial arrhythmias, are responsible for a large number of cardiac-related deaths around the world. Irregular rhythms in the heart’s upper chambers are common, especially in patients undergoing treatment. Identifying these arrhythmias in early state can help doctors begin timely treatment and prevent complications.
An ECG records the electrical activity of the heart using electrodes placed on the body. In an ECG, doctors check the ‘P-wave’, which reflects the electrical activity in the upper chambers of the heart. However, P-waves are often small and easily lost in background noise or obscured by stronger signals from other parts of the heart. As a result, detecting atrial arrhythmias can sometimes be difficult, particularly in busy clinical settings or with low-cost monitoring equipment.
To address this challenge, the NIT-Rourkela research team designed the ALS. The system uses a modified arrangement to enhance the recording of atrial electrical activity. By strengthening these signals, especially the P-wave, the ALS helps improve the accuracy of arrhythmia detection, both by doctors and by computer-based diagnostic tools, said Sivaraman.
“We introduced novel electrode placements that significantly increased the visibility of atrial activity on ECG readings. The improved signal clarity allows for quicker analysis and better clinical decision-making,” he said.
The research team, led by Sivaraman, comprised Dr N Bala Chakravarthy and Prof Kunal Pal along with research scholars Prasanna Venkatesh and Arya Bhardwaj. Clinical collaboration and validation were provided by senior interventional cardiologist at MIOT International Hospital in Chennai Dr R Pradeep Kumar.
Findings of this broader research have been published in international journals including Biomedical Signal Processing and Control, Medical Hypotheses and Physical and Engineering Sciences in Medicine. A patent application has also been filed.