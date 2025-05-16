Odisha govt to launch mobility cards, WhatsApp ticketing facility for Ama Bus passengers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) and WhatsApp ticket booking facilities to Ama Bus passengers to facilitate seamless travel for them.

Chairing a review meeting of CRUT on Thursday, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra asked officials to ensure timely implementation of the new services.

Mahapatra laid special focus on infrastructure development, digital initiatives and CRUT’s ongoing plan regarding expansion of Ama Bus service to eight new towns in the state. He emphasised the need to speed up the process for installation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in all buses for improved road safety and operational efficiency, and asked authorities to keep a check on ticketless travellers to prevent pilferage. To improve service delivery and boost workforce motivation, the minister recommended the introduction of key performance indicator (KPI) incentives for performing crew based on commuters’ feedback.

CRUT managing director N Thirumala Naik said the agency has already approached National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) for introduction of NCMCs so that Ama Bus commuters can opt for seamless travel in city buses, metros and similar public transport integrated in the digital initiative across the country.

Naik said the current Ama Bus pass system, which at present is available to commuters in Bhubaneswar region, will also be extended to Rourkela and other places very soon. “The online Ama Bus ticket booking facility will also be made available to the commuters on WhatsApp soon. We are working to ensure implementation of these digital initiatives as early as possible,” he added.

CRUT was asked in the meeting to increase its digital transactions and strive to make it 50 per cent by this year-end.