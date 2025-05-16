Odisha to aid smooth flow of raw materials to steel industries: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday emphasised seamless and efficient flow of raw materials from source to production for companies setting up industries in Odisha.
After a detailed discussion with the representatives of Indian Steel Association (ISA) here at Lok Seva Bhawan, he said the goal is to create a prosperous state by 2036 and become the growth engine of a developed India by 2047.
“The mining and steel sectors will play a critical role in the journey of Viksit Odisha. The state government will provide all the facilities required for the growth of these sectors and generate employment after proper deliberations as per the rules,” Majhi said.
ISA president and Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal and representatives of several steel industries met the chief minister to discuss increasing steel production in the state and support required from the government.
The association demanded that the auctioned mines owners produce full limit as per the environmental clearance and make sure that any production (unable to use) above the mine development and production agreement (MDPA) quantity is handed over to the state at mining cost for onward sales through auction.
The meeting also discussed auction of more iron ore mines and early commencement of mining from those auctioned. Around 30 mines are likely to be auctioned this year. Discussions were also held on how iron ore can be provided to steel companies smoothly from the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).
Jindal said the country’s steel production is expected to grow from 165 million tonne per year now to 500 million tonne by 2047. Odisha is a key player in the growth story of India’s steel sector and it will continue to play an important role in increasing the country’s steel production, he added.
Per capita steel consumption in the country is around 97.7 kg, significantly lower than the global consumption of around 219 kg. India is aspiring to attain 300 kg per capita consumption by 2047 generating substantial demand for steel.
With around 5.9 per cent of the country’s total steel consumption, Odisha stands seventh among major states despite leading in steel production. The state is the largest steel producer in India with TATA Steel, SAIL, JSW and JSPL being the major steel producers in the state. Odisha has a target of achieving 100 million tonne of steel production by 2031.