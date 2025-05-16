Odisha to aid smooth flow of raw materials to steel industries: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday emphasised seamless and efficient flow of raw materials from source to production for companies setting up industries in Odisha.

After a detailed discussion with the representatives of Indian Steel Association (ISA) here at Lok Seva Bhawan, he said the goal is to create a prosperous state by 2036 and become the growth engine of a developed India by 2047.

“The mining and steel sectors will play a critical role in the journey of Viksit Odisha. The state government will provide all the facilities required for the growth of these sectors and generate employment after proper deliberations as per the rules,” Majhi said.

ISA president and Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal and representatives of several steel industries met the chief minister to discuss increasing steel production in the state and support required from the government.

The association demanded that the auctioned mines owners produce full limit as per the environmental clearance and make sure that any production (unable to use) above the mine development and production agreement (MDPA) quantity is handed over to the state at mining cost for onward sales through auction.