Rabi paddy procurement to begin in Koraput from May 25

JEYPORE: Koraput district administration has decided to start paddy procurement for the rabi season from May 25. The decision was made during a district level procurement committee meeting chaired by collector V Keerthi Vasan on Tuesday evening.

The committee decided to operate 73 marketing yards across the district to facilitate the process. Specific dates and timings for different blocks will be sorted out by the collector after considering local situations.

The Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department will engage three pani panchayats, 13 large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS), and 21 self help groups (SHG) for the procurement process and these agencies will procure about 56,644 metric tonne paddy from farmers at the mandis. Nearly 16,978 farmers have registered under different LAMPS to sell their rabi paddy in the district.

The collector directed officials to ensure fair dealings with farmers during the procurement process and arrange proper infrastructure at the marketing yards to protect paddy stocks from natural calamities.

During the meeting, Koraput millers association expressed concerns about storage space to accommodate the procured rabi paddy for custom milling and requested alternative measures. The collector assured them that adequate space would be provided and sought their cooperation in the procurement process. The meeting was attended by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, KCC Bank president Ishwar Panigrahi and district civil supplies officer PK Panda.