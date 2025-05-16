Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla Khan ‘resigns’ from BJD minority cell

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla (Munna) Khan, who had been the face of the dissent against the party’s stance on Waqf Bill in the Parliament, is learnt to have resigned from the minority cell of the party.

Khan met party president Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas on Thursday and expressed strong resentment over the manner in which the seniors have been sidelined in the recent organisational restructuring. The MP conveyed to the party chief that he does not want to continue in the minority cell any longer. Sources in the party said Khan’s resignation from the minority cell is only the tip of the iceberg and several other senior leaders who have been given inconsequential posts are likely to follow suit.

As part of the restructuring exercise on May 5, Khan was appointed a co-coordinator of the minority cell for the south zone under the chairmanship of former Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey. However, he could not be contacted for his comments on the reasons behind his resignation. The BJD has also not reacted to the development.