Vigilance raids on Dharmasala ABDO unearth assets worth crores of rupees

JAJPUR: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday launched simultaneous raids at seven locations linked to additional block development officer (ABDO) of Dharmasala Asit Kumar Patra and found him to be in possession of three multi-storey buildings, five high-value plots and other assets worth of crores of rupees which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Acting on the allegations that Patra had accumulated disproportionate assets, Vigilance teams comprising eight deputy SPs, nine inspectors and other supporting staff carried out the searches at the ABDO’s office room and residential quarters at Dharmasala, native place at Sundarimuhan in Jajpur, apartment in Cuttack, relative’s house at Sanabasanta near Akhuapada in Bhadrak and another location in Bhubaneswar.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency unearthed Patra’s three multi-storey buildings, five high-value plots and a shopping complex in Jajpur Road area besides a two-BHK flat in Cuttack. Additionally, the ABDO was found in possession of gold ornaments weighing approximately 200 gram, bank deposits of over Rs 65 lakh, Rs 1.85 lakh cash and two two-wheelers.

During the raids, Vigilance officials have reportedly stumbled upon several important documents including bank passbooks and bonds of Patra. The searches are currently underway and further details regarding the seizure and valuation of assets are awaited.