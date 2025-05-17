BJD to stage protest near Raj Bhavan on May 21

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Friday announced that it will stage a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on May 21, demanding 27 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) in all educational institutions including medical, engineering and technical courses.

Addressing the media, party leaders Arun Sahoo, Sanjay Das Burma, Pratap Jena and Pradeep Majhi said 11.25 per cent reservation announced by the state government in non-technical and general educational institutions will not help the SEBC students as a large number of seats in colleges are remaining vacant.

“The government has cheated the SEBCs by announcing reservation for vacant seats and describing it as a historic decision,” they said.

Senior party leader Ranendra Pratap Swain also held a separate media conference and voiced his opposition.

The leaders said that the party had raised the demand for 27 per cent reservation for SEBCs through an adjournment in the February-March budget session of the Assembly.