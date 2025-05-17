Class 8 girl kills adoptive mom for opposing her relationship in Gajapati dist

BERHAMPUR: A Class VIII girl and her two male friends were arrested for allegedly murdering a woman who had adopted the teenager after rescuing her from the roadside when she was only three days old, Gajapati police said on Friday.

The 13-year-old accused with the help of Ganesh Rath (21) and Dinesh Sahu (20) smothered 54-year-old Rajalaxmi Kar at her rented house in Paralakhemundi town on April 29. The teenager reportedly committed the crime as Rajalaxmi opposed her relationship with the two other accused.

Gajapati SP Jatindra Panda said Rajalaxmi had adopted the accused girl after finding her from a roadside 13 years back.

After the death of her husband, she moved to Paralakhemundi town four years back in order to provide better education to the girl and rented a house at Sundhi Sahi. She admitted her foster daughter to the local Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Panda said on April 29, the girl informed Rajalaxmi’s brother Siba Prasad Mishra of IRC Village in Bhubaneswar that her adoptive mother suffered a heart attack and was taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Paralakhemundi where she was declared dead. The next day, the girl along with Ganesh and Dinesh took Rajalaxmi’s body to Bhubaneswar in an ambulance and the woman’s last rites were performed in presence of her relatives.