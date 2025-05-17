CM Mohan Charan Majhi leads Sindoor Yatra in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday participated in the Sindoor Yatra to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, at Master Canteen Square here.

Addressing the event, Majhi said Operation Sindoor is not just a name, but a symbol of the bravery and honour of the Indian Army and women. “When an Indian woman puts sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead, she takes a vow to protect her husband and family from all obstacles, like a strong shield. The red colour of sindoor symbolises victory,” he said.

The chief minister hailed the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and said that the procession was a tribute to their dedication and strength. The procession was organised by the Mission Shakti department of the government. Thousands of women participated in the procession, which started from Master Canteen square and concluded at Rama Devi University.

Highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment, the chief minister said the Odisha government is prioritising women’s development in various fields. Speaker of the Assembly Surama Padhy, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, development commissioner Anu Garg, secretary of Mission Shakti Shalini Pandit were among others who took part in the rally.