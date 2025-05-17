CM Mohan Charan Majhi says Odisha needs to diversify economy beyond agriculture

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Odisha needs to diversify its economy beyond agriculture and give more attention to the manufacturing sector for achieving all-round growth.

Addressing the 70th foundation day celebration of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), the chief minister said the goal of the state government is to develop a mixed economy that will be inclusive and have greater impact on all sections.

“Odisha has sufficient raw materials necessary to go for manufacturing in a big way. The previous governments failed to utilise the state’s industrialisation potential. But our government has adopted a policy of value addition to mineral resources,” he said.

The chief minister lauded the contribution of OMC in the economic prosperity of the state through its responsible mining practices which has raised more revenue and created employment opportunities.

OMC has made tremendous progress since its inception, with turnover increasing from Rs 1 crore in the 1960s to Rs 23,600 crore in 2024-25. The corporation is now one of the top five mineral producing companies in the country. It has established itself as a profitable state PSU not only in Odisha but also across the country, Majhi said.

Stating that Odisha has launched a drive for rapid industrialisation, the chief minister said through the e-auction platform of Steel and Mines department, industries can access over 80 per cent of their raw material requirement. He also emphasised the importance of workers in the state’s development and thanked them for their contributions.

Minister for Steel and Mines Bibhuti Bhusan Jena highlighted OMC’s role in transforming Odisha’s industrial landscape.