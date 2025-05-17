Odisha govt asks OUHS to delay PhD plans, focus on core operations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences’ (OUHS) plan to introduce PhD courses from the current academic session has hit a roadblock with the state government asking the newly-established university to focus on core operational priorities.

Sources said the university had proposed to launch its first PhD programme for medical, dental, and nursing postgraduates. It had also planned to form a dedicated PhD committee with representation from reputed institutions.

However, the state government has asked the university to prioritise the affiliation process of medical and health institutions, streamline examination and certification systems, and improve online registration mechanisms before rolling out PhD programmes.

A senior health department official said there are several prerequisites that need to be fulfilled before the commencement of PhD courses. “Institutions intending to offer PhD programmes must obtain prior approval from the National Medical Council (NMC) and apply for an essentiality certificate from the state government. Only then can the university assess the infrastructure for affiliation. Without government approval, the university cannot introduce any new course on its own,” the official clarified.

Sources said OUHS vice chancellor Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo was snubbed for blaming the state government when he took up the matter at the executive body (EB) meeting on Thursday stating that his proposal was turned down. His remarks reportedly drew strong objections from other members, including the director of health services and the additional director of medical education and training.

“The government rightly suggested focusing on foundational activities first and resubmit the proposal later,” one of the members said. OUHS was established in 2023 to regulate medical and health education in the state but has been in one controversy after another. It has also been pulled up for conducting examinations in institutions lacking proper affiliation. Of 369 medical and health institutions, less than 10 per cent have secured full affiliation for the 2025-26 academic year. The rest are operating under ‘consent of affiliation’ (COA) or conditional COA, pending final inspection and approvals, sources said.

The EB also discussed the financial eligibility of the university staff, renumeration of facullty for CMEs, appointment of legal consultants without the approval of the advocate general and other compliance-related issues, the sources added.

Prof Sahoo did not respond to calls and messages from TNIE.