PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend BJP govt’s first anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha to attend the celebrations for completion of one year of BJP government in the state on June 12.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the prime minister is likely to be accompanied by several members of the Union Cabinet including Home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is coordinating with the prime minister’s office (PMO) to finalise the schedule, Pujari said.

The minister said that the event will continue from June 12 to June 19. “It will not be a typical anniversary celebration. The government intends to launch an outreach programme to contact at least one crore families in the state through a performance report card. The government will focus on a responsible governance programme,” he said.

Pujari said of the 21 promises made by the BJP during campaign for the 2024 elections, 11 have already been fulfilled within one year. Efforts are being made to fulfil the rest within the next year, he said.