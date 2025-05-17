SJTA, ASI draw Rath Yatra plan for Srimandir repairs

BHUBANESWAR: Along with Ratna Bhandar, the Garbha Gruha or sanctum sanctorum of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri will be taken up for repair and renovation during the Rath Yatra, when the Trinity will be away at Gundicha temple.

The pending repair works for the Ratna Bhandar, which are currently suspended due to Chandan Yatra and other rituals, will resume from June 28 and continue till July 6. This decision was taken during a review meeting of the technical advisory committee of Srimandir and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on conservation works of Ratna Bhandar and Garbha Gruha. This year, Rath Yatra will be celebrated on June 27 and Niladri Bije on July 8.

Chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee said, “The ASI has been asked to complete the chemical washing and scientific conservation of outer parts of Ratna Bhandar in seven to 10 days. While five damaged beams in the Bhitara Bhandar have been replaced with stainless steel beams, four to five beams in the Bahara Ratna Bhandar will also be replaced with stainless steel box beams.”