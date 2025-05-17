Students of Prabhujee school, St Xaviers excel in CBSE exams

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Prabhujee English Medium School and St Xavier’s High School, Khandagiri, have recorded 100 per cent pass rate in CBSE Class X and XII exams.

At Prabhujee English Medium School, Bhawna Agarwal topped in Class X exams securing 97.8 per cent, followed by B Pratyush and Rojalin Swain 97.4 per cent each. Saswat Rath topped in the Class XII Science stream with 97.2 per cent, followed by Soumyashri Priyadarshini and Abhishek Tripathy. In commerce and arts streams, Madhulika Chakravarty and Chandan Behera topped with 95 per cent 85.2 per cent respectively. School’s founder Swami Shankarananda Giri congratulated the students over their stupendous performance.

Soham Shivam Sahu topped in Class X with 99.6 per cent followed by Shreejita Mishra with 99.2 per cent and Ashutosh Moharana with 98 per cent in St Xavier’s High School. In Class XII, Ashmita Pal scored the highest at 95.6 per cent followed by Anwesha Satapathy with 95.2 per cent.

School’s principal Sanjita Sarangi, secretary Vivek Bhuyar and management member Anuradha Bharsakale Bhuyar conveyed their congratulations to all their students, parents and teachers for their accomplishments.