Abandoned 25-year-old HIV positive woman finds hope in Rajasthan rehab centre

SAMBALPUR: Abandoned by her family, a 25-year-old HIV-positive woman of Bhatli block was given a new lease on life through the collaborative efforts of Bargarh district administration and social organisation Parichaya. The woman was successfully rehabilitated at Apna Ghar Ashram in Rajasthan on Saturday.

As per the report, the woman’s troubles began when her husband disowned her after learning of her medical condition. Her brother initially brought her to VIMSAR, Burla about a month ago and admitted her for treatment. But he too, left her there. Some maternal relatives visited her occasionally and her brother eventually stopped responding to the calls. In the absence of a caregiver, her condition deteriorated.

The hospital authorities, in their attempt to find support for her, contacted Parichaya. The organisation immediately took up the matter with collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar. The district administration explored multiple rehabilitation options and finally secured a place for the woman at Apna Ghar Ashram, a shelter run by Todi Foundation in Rajasthan.

“She reached there safely, and we left her at the centre on Saturday,” said Bipin Panda of Parichaya. Considering her health condition, she will receive appropriate care and treatment. “Though her journey has been tragic, we believe this new beginning will bring her renewed hope,” he added.