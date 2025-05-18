At it again, ISKCON plans Rath Yatras in UK

BHUBANESWAR: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has once again courted controversy by deciding to host an untimely Rath Yatra in Chelmsford, London, on Sunday.

It has named the event as ‘Festival of Chariots’ and publicising it as the first Rath Yatra of Chelmsford temple. ISKCON Leicester has also planned to host its Rath Yatra under the same name ‘Festival of Chariots’ on June 22. Similarly, ISKCON London has announced to host its Rath Yatra at Hyde Park on July 20 this year.

Social media posts by ISKCON UK state that apart from the Rath Yatra parade, the event will include cultural events, kirtans, henna tattoos, face painting, magic shows, yoga and meditation and a special appearance by YouTuber Govind Krishna Das. Similarly, the ISKCON Leicester has announced plans to host Rath Yatra with a street parade, fun activities for kids, and live music and performances.