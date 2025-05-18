BJP government in Odisha plans big bang celebrations to mark one year in power

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government has started planning a series of events from June 11 to 13 for celebrating its first anniversary of being in power in the state with focus on showcasing its achievements and informing the public about various schemes and initiatives introduced by it. The party will complete one year in government on June 12.

Chairing a preparatory committee meeting in the connection, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the first anniversary of the BJP government will be a three-day affair and celebrated at the state, district and block-levels.

Apart from public meetings, exhibitions and fairs will be organised at state and district. While the state-level programme will be held at Janata Maidan here, the districts will host five-day-long events and exhibitions.

The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) will organise five-day exhibitions at the district headquarters in collaboration with respective district administrations and different departments. Ahuja advised secretaries of different departments to showcase their achievements through exhibitions, thematic discussions, cultural events, book fairs, information booths and art exhibitions.