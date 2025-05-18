Demarcate kendu leaf producing areas, demands MP & MLA of Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Transparency and ethical practices in the purchase of kendu leaf by private traders were strongly demanded at a high-level meeting that reviewed the plans for the Kalahandi region.

The meeting on Thursday was attended by elected representatives, senior officers from Forest department’s Kendu Leaf Wing (KL), district administration as well as representatives of kendu leaf pluckers’ associations.

In Kalahandi, private traders from Jharkhand and Maharastra are directly purchasing kendu leaf per the Forest Rights Act after securing permission from gram sabhas in 19 villages of nine GPs of the district.

It was alleged in the meeting that though traders make the purchases on the basis of gram sabha permission, they do not have transit permits issued by the divisional forest officer (DFO). Also, there is no clarity in the gram sabha permission on the exact size and location of deregulated areas where kendu leaf is growing and quantities produced, the meeting was told.

In many cases, kendu leaf is being plucked from outside the community forest right (CFR) areas and sold to private traders, the meeting was apprised. Some traders do not adhere to GST norms. In the absence of proper demarcation of area and quantification of production, transparency in the trade is a casualty, the meeting was informed.