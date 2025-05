SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: A Jharsuguda POCSO court completed trial and convicted a 25-year-old youth charged with sexual assault of two minor boys within 55 days of registration of the FIR, thereby notching up a record of sorts in justice delivery.

Pronouncing the verdict, Additional District and Sessions Court-cum-Special POCSO Court judge Puja Sarangi on Saturday held Ajit Nag guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court awarded a fine of Rs 10,000 on Nag, and an additional six months in jail if the fine remained unpaid. The court examined 27 witnesses and reviewed 62 documents before convicting Nag for multiple offences.

The case was registered at Brajrajnagar police station under sections 137(1)(b)/115(2)/351(2) BNS r/w 6 POCSO Act on March 23 this year.

The complainant, mother of one of the victims, had reported that her 11-year-old son was sexually assaulted by the accused on the evening of March 21. The boy was lured to an abandoned building in Haltanki of Brajrajnagar on Nag’s motorcycle where he was sexually assaulted. When he resisted, Nag allegedly assaulted him and threatened to strangle him to death.

The complainant further revealed that Nag had sexually assaulted her son multiple times in the past and also harassed her nephew and other boys from the locality. The accused had previously served jail time for a similar offence.