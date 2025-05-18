Fun learning: Over 11 lakh students join Odisha government's summer program on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has started an ‘Odisha Summer Learning Programme’ this year to ensure students are connected to studies during the ongoing summer vacation, but in a fun and engaging way. At present, over 11 lakh students are actively taking part in the programme.

Launched by the School and Mass Education department, the initiative aims to keep students from Classes I to VIII in government schools connected to learning through digital platforms during the summer break. From learning alphabet and solving mathematical problems to exploring subjects through creative activities, the programme covers it all but with a creative touch.

As part of the programme, SME officials said around 1,70,932 WhatsApp groups have been created under the guidance of teachers, enrolling more than 11.08 lakh parents whose children are studying in the primary and upper-primary level. Through these groups, teachers are sharing class-wise educational videos and learning materials at regular intervals, while the students, with support from their parents, are studying from home in a fun and engaging way.