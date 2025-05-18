Fun learning: Over 11 lakh students join Odisha government's summer program on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has started an ‘Odisha Summer Learning Programme’ this year to ensure students are connected to studies during the ongoing summer vacation, but in a fun and engaging way. At present, over 11 lakh students are actively taking part in the programme.
Launched by the School and Mass Education department, the initiative aims to keep students from Classes I to VIII in government schools connected to learning through digital platforms during the summer break. From learning alphabet and solving mathematical problems to exploring subjects through creative activities, the programme covers it all but with a creative touch.
As part of the programme, SME officials said around 1,70,932 WhatsApp groups have been created under the guidance of teachers, enrolling more than 11.08 lakh parents whose children are studying in the primary and upper-primary level. Through these groups, teachers are sharing class-wise educational videos and learning materials at regular intervals, while the students, with support from their parents, are studying from home in a fun and engaging way.
“Parents are helping their children learn through these videos and materials. They also take photos of their wards’ completed assignments and share them back in the WhatsApp groups allowing teachers to review and monitor their progress,” said a senior official from the department. He said even the regular holiday homework given by schools is being completed under the guidance of teachers through this programme.
The initiative ensures that students stay connected to their studies even during the vacation and enjoy learning in creative ways, the department officials said.
“The creative programme has turned out to be an excellent medium to keep children engaged in learning during summer. They are also enjoying songs, stories, and drawing activities and are eagerly writing answers to the questions,” said Rashmita Patra, parent of a student from Tulasi Chaurasahi Government Primary School in Balipada.