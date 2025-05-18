NHRC directs Odisha government to submit ATR on old age pension fraud in two districts

KENDRAPADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to submit an action taken report (ATR) regarding alleged misappropriation of old age pension funds in Kendrapara and Jajpur districts.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the commission issued a second notice on May 16 seeking the ATR within two weeks.

Tripathy had alleged that welfare fund allocated for old age pension scheme was being grossly misused by people with connection and influence in Aul block of Kendrapara and Binjharpur block of Jajpur districts. He said that without proper verification, individuals below 60 years of age were receiving old age pensions, thus depriving the eligible beneficiaries of the welfare fund.

The commission had previously directed the principal secretary on March 3 to investigate the allegations and submit a report within four weeks. Despite the directions of the commission, the authority had not submitted any report.

The NHRC has now cautioned that it would invoke its coercive powers under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 if the report is not submitted within the stipulated time. Old age pension scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 monthly to elderly individuals aged 60-79 years and Rs 1,200 to those aged 80 years and above.

Last year, police had booked around 65 individuals from Argala gram panchayat under Aul block in connection with an alleged scam related to disbursement of old-age pension to them on the basis of fake documents under sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 338, and 340(2) of the BNS following a complaint by Minati Jagdev, block development officer of Aul.