Odisha CM Majhi to launch projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore on May 22

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is all set to lay the foundation stone of 12 industrial projects and inaugurate four others entailing a total investment of around Rs 1.14 lakh crore on May 22.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “Of the 12 projects worth around Rs 63,000 crore for which MoUs were signed during the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, Tata Group has a major stake of around Rs 61,000 crore for its expansion plan. The chief minister will conduct the ground breaking for all these projects,” he said.

Swain said the upcoming projects align with the state government’s long-term vision of turning Odisha into a key manufacturing and investment destination. In April, the CM laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 14 projects in Khurda district.

“This shows the state government is not focusing only on MoUs, rather it is keen on grounding projects. The Tata project will boost the economy of Jajpur district and foster development in the surrounding regions by encouraging the growth of ancillary and small-scale industries. It will create a sustainable ecosystem for industrial expansion,” he said.

The minister, however, made it clear that the state government will take back leased land unused by industries, if they fail to proceed further after notice. A list of such industrial units has been prepared.

They will be initially served notices asking to start their projects.