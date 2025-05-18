Odisha steps up vigil amid spike in Covid across Southeast Asia

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a spike in Covid infections in several Southeast Asian countries, the Odisha government has stepped up surveillance for a possible resurgence of cases in the state.

Although Odisha has not reported any active Covid case in recent months, the Health and Family Welfare department said steps are being taken to intensify monitoring in response to the global uptick.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the situation is being closely watched and preventive steps have been put in place across districts. “We are aware of the developments in Southeast Asia and have increased surveillance,” he told mediapersons.

The state government is in regular communication with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and adhering to guidelines from both the Centre and international bodies. Discussions have also been initiated with WHO to assess potential risks and ensure readiness.