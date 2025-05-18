Odisha steps up vigil amid spike in Covid across Southeast Asia

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a spike in Covid infections in several Southeast Asian countries, the Odisha government has stepped up surveillance for a possible resurgence of cases in the state.
Although Odisha has not reported any active Covid case in recent months, the Health and Family Welfare department said steps are being taken to intensify monitoring in response to the global uptick.
Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the situation is being closely watched and preventive steps have been put in place across districts. “We are aware of the developments in Southeast Asia and have increased surveillance,” he told mediapersons.
The state government is in regular communication with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and adhering to guidelines from both the Centre and international bodies. Discussions have also been initiated with WHO to assess potential risks and ensure readiness.
Health experts attributed the recent global uptick in Covid cases to the newest variant LP.8.1, which accounts for more than 30 per cent of cases. LP.8.1 was first detected in July 2024 and originates from the Omicron variant that led cases in 2023 and 2024.
“The rise in cases appears to be linked to waning immunity and reduced antibody levels. The new variant has not been detected in our country yet. The Centre has not issued any special alert so far, but we are maintaining vigilance. If any new guidelines are received, we will immediately take measures accordingly,” Dr Mishra said.
Meanwhile, district headquarters hospitals, medical colleges, and government-run health centres in Odisha have resumed routine testing. The Health department has been asked to ensure the availability of testing kits and other medical supplies. Training sessions, if required, will be conducted to ensure preparedness in case of a sudden spike.
There is no need to panic, the public health director said.